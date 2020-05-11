Graduates Name: Noah Dean
School: Teays Valley High School/Eastland Career Center
Accomplishments: I placed in the Top 10 in the Business Professionals Of America National Competitions my junior and senior years.
I earned The Scholar Award and McElhaney Honors Scholarships from Shawnee State University, and the South Central Power Scholarship.
Future Plans: I plan to study Video Game Engineering at Shawnee State University.
Extracurriculars: 4 year Teays Valley Tennis player
Favorite Quote: "I always choose a lazy person to do a difficult job, because he will find an easy way to do it." -Bill Gates
Favorite Memory: I placed 8th in the nation at the BPA National Competition in Anaheim, CA my junior year. I made it into the top 10 this year, but I'm unsure of my ranking since we couldn't attend the National Conference due to Covid 19.