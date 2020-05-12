Graduates Name: Parker Pence Hamilton
School: Teays Valley High School
Accomplishments: National Merit Finalist, National Male Youth Leader of the Year, Ranked 1st in graduating class, FFA State Degree, 16 time District Qualifier (swim), MSL 1st team (4x soccer & swim), Academic All-MSL 8x, Walter Hall Community Service Award, MVP & High Point Awards, Scholar-Athlete Awards, All-American Academic Team (swim), Academic All-Ohio Team (soccer & swim)
Future Plans: I plan to attend Harvard, majoring in Pre-Medicine/biology & economics, go to medical school to become a surgeon.
Extracurriculars: 4 year varsity soccer, 4 year varsity swimming, National Honor Society President, Student Council-3 year class president, FFA
Favorite Quote: Work hard in silence. Let success be your noise
Favorite Memory: My favorite high school memory was breaking the Teays Valley 100 butterfly record at Districts at OSU my freshman year!