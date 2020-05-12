Parker Pence Hamilton
Larry Peters

Graduates Name: Parker Pence Hamilton

School: Teays Valley High School

Accomplishments: National Merit Finalist, National Male Youth Leader of the Year, Ranked 1st in graduating class, FFA State Degree, 16 time District Qualifier (swim), MSL 1st team (4x soccer & swim), Academic All-MSL 8x, Walter Hall Community Service Award, MVP & High Point Awards, Scholar-Athlete Awards, All-American Academic Team (swim), Academic All-Ohio Team (soccer & swim)

Future Plans: I plan to attend Harvard, majoring in Pre-Medicine/biology & economics, go to medical school to become a surgeon.

Extracurriculars: 4 year varsity soccer, 4 year varsity swimming, National Honor Society President, Student Council-3 year class president, FFA

Favorite Quote: Work hard in silence. Let success be your noise

Favorite Memory: My favorite high school memory was breaking the Teays Valley 100 butterfly record at Districts at OSU my freshman year!

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments