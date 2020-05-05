Sierra Hinton
Johnna Dean

Graduates Name: Sierra Hinton

School: Teays Valley High School

Accomplishments: Valedictorian, 3 year Spanish Honor Society, 2 year French Honor Society, National Honor Society

Future Plans: Attending Wright State University in the fall and majoring in Earth & Environmental Science while joining various foreign language clubs and being a Wright State Cheerleader for the Raider Football Team.

Extracurriculars: Freshmen, JV, & Varsity Cheer, French & German Clubs, Battle of the Books, In the Know

Favorite Quote: I'll never let go Jack....(Titanic)

Favorite Memory: Cheering at the homecoming game with my best friend.

