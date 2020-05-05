Graduates Name: Wyatt Edward Lee Thompson
School: Teays Valley High School
Accomplishments: Member of National Honor Society, Varsity Football Team, Lighthouse Community Christian Church youth camp leader, Burlsworth National Award winner (football), Kiwanis Club Award winner (football), completed some college courses my senior year of high school
Future Plans: Complete Associate's degree in Cybersecurity and continue my education in this field to obtain my Bachelor's & Master's degrees.
Extracurriculars: Football, Youth Leader, National Honor Society
Favorite Quote: "Remember no one can make you feel inferior without your consent." Eleanor Roosevelt
Favorite Memory: Just being with my parents, grandparents, & make memories with my family.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't worry about what others think of you. Be confident in yourself & don't give in to peer pressure. Be you!