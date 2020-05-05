Graduates Name: Ella Seeley
School: Westfall High School
Accomplishments: Golf scholarship to Ohio Valley University. 2019 State Golf Qualifier. Four year honors student.
Future Plans: Going to Ohio Valley University to major in Secondary Education.
Extracurriculars: Golf, Track, Student Council, Big Brother/Big Sister, mentor kids over the summer at OCU.
Favorite Quote: “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”
Favorite Memory: Dancing with all my friends on the dance floor at Junior prom.
Advice To Future Generations: Do what you love and don’t let anything or anyone stop you and treat your parents well.