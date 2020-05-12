Graduates Name: Emma Rowe
School: Westfall High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society member, Business Professionals of America secretary, Battle Over Books team captain, cast as Glinda in Westfall’s production of The Wizard of Oz marching band section leader, honor roll student
Future Plans: Attending The Ohio State University for Chemical Engineering
Extracurriculars: Musical theatre, show choir, a cappella choir, marching, jazz, and concert band, color guard, quick recall team, student council, National Honor Society, Business Professionals of America, parliamentary procedure team, book club, battle over books team,
Favorite Quote: “The Force will be with you... Always.”-Obi-Wan Kenobi
Favorite Memory: Being a part of this years musical production, whether it be painting sets, rehearsals, making props, or goofing off with my friends. I met many new friends and memories that I will take with me for a lifetime.
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t waste your time trying to keep up with other people and worrying about the approval of your peers. Find who and what makes you happy, and stick with it. Don’t be ashamed of doing something that you love.