Hannah Thomas

Graduate's Name: Hannah Thomas

School: Westfall High School

Accomplishments: Pickaway County Fair Duck Showmanship, 2nd place, freshman year; Pickaway County Fair Get Started in Art,4th place, freshman year;  Pickaway County Fair Duck Showmanship, 4th place, sophomore year; Pickaway County Fair Duck Showmanship, 1st place, junior year;  4-H Achievement Award, 1st place in Pickaway County, junior year, 2nd place in Pickaway County, senior year; Perfect Attendance, freshman and junior years; All As Honor Roll, freshman year; Honor Roll, sophomore and junior years

Future Plans: Attend The Ohio State University and pursue a Bachelors of Science in Zoology

Extracurriculars: Kountry Kids 4-H Club, Ohio Young Birders Club, Pickaway County Junior Fair Board, and Westfall High School National Honors Society

Favorite Quote: I want to sing like the birds sing, not worrying about who hears or what they think. -Rumi

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is monitoring the Bluebird Boxes at Deer Creek State Park and getting to see the baby birds.

Advice To Future Generations: Keep track of all your accomplishments, community service hours, and activities. It makes filling out scholarship applications much easier.

Parents' Names: Brad and Sheila Thomas

