Graduates Name: Jacob Hawkes
School: Westfall High School
Accomplishments: Ohio 4-H veterinary Science Achievement Award Winner, Buckeye Boys State, Macy's Great American Marching Band, Ohio FFA State Degree, All Ohio State Fair Band, 1st Place Ohio FFA Agriscience Fair Winner, National Honor Society
Future Plans: Attending Otterbein University majoring in Zoology and Microbiology
Extracurriculars: Westfall FFA President, Future Farmers of Monroe 4-H President, Pickaway County Jr Fair Board Vice President, Westfall Marching, Jazz, and Concert bands, Quiz Bowl Team
Favorite Memory: Spending time with friends in band and FFA.