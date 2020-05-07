Jacob Hawkes

Graduates Name: Jacob Hawkes

School: Westfall High School

Accomplishments: Ohio 4-H veterinary Science Achievement Award Winner, Buckeye Boys State, Macy's Great American Marching Band, Ohio FFA State Degree, All Ohio State Fair Band, 1st Place Ohio FFA Agriscience Fair Winner, National Honor Society

Future Plans: Attending Otterbein University majoring in Zoology and Microbiology

Extracurriculars: Westfall FFA President, Future Farmers of Monroe 4-H President, Pickaway County Jr Fair Board Vice President, Westfall Marching, Jazz, and Concert bands, Quiz Bowl Team

Favorite Memory: Spending time with friends in band and FFA.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments