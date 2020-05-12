Graduates Name: Josie Williams
School: Westfall High School
Accomplishments: 1st team all SVC softball 2019, 1st team all SVC volleyball 2019, 2nd team all district 2019 volleyball, 2nd team all SVC softball 2018, Honor Roll, Athlete of the Week, Student of the month
Future Plans: Wright State University Nursing and Honors Program
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Varsity Volleyball and Softball, Prom Committee, Allied Health, Drug Free Club of America
Favorite Quote: “The two things in life you are in total control over are your attitude and effort” -Billy Cox
Favorite Memory: Winning a softball district championship
Advice To Future Generations: My advice to future generations is to enjoy high school while it lasts because it goes by super fast and to never take it or sports for granted. This year proved that you really never know when your last game will be.