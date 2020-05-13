Graduates Name: Liz Stonerock
School: Westfall High School
Accomplishments: House of Representatives Student of the Month (2016 and 2018). Second team all SVC (2019). Member of the varsity softball team that won three consecutive SVC league champions, two gold balls, three sectional championships, one time district champs. Recipient of the Westfall 2020 Leo Moats Scholarship.
Future Plans: Liz plans to attend Capital University to obtain a Bachelor's Degree in psychology and play softball. After that, she plans to attend graduate school and get a job as a therapist so she can help as many people as she can.
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Drug-Free Club, Westfall CARES, Varsity softball, Sunday school helper, volunteer kindergarten aide, volunteer guidance office helper
Favorite Quote: "Never leave that till tomorrow which you can do today" Benjamin Franklin
Favorite Memory: Being a part of one of the best softball teams around.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't be afraid to take chances and try new things. Whether it's trying out for a team, taking harder classes, or making new friends. Pushing yourself outside your comfort zone is a good thing.