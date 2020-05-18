Graduates Name: Sydney Tinney
School: Westfall
Accomplishments: I graduated with honors, I achieved the scholar athlete award for Varsity soccer and softball.
Future Plans: I plan to attend OUC in the fall to study Human Biology and transfer to OU Athens to major in Pediatrics.
Extracurriculars: I played varsity soccer for four years, varsity softball for three years, and varsity basketball for one year. I was in the prom and yearbook committee’s. I was in the Kountry Kids 4-H club for six years.
Favorite Quote: “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” Dr. Seuss
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory would be scoring my first and only soccer goal of my high school career as a defensive player.
Advice To Future Generations: My advice to future generations would to treat every moment like it’s your last because you never know when your final moments will happen.