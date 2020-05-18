Sydney Tinney

Graduates Name: Sydney Tinney

School: Westfall

Accomplishments: I graduated with honors, I achieved the scholar athlete award for Varsity soccer and softball.

Future Plans: I plan to attend OUC in the fall to study Human Biology and transfer to OU Athens to major in Pediatrics.

Extracurriculars: I played varsity soccer for four years, varsity softball for three years, and varsity basketball for one year. I was in the prom and yearbook committee’s. I was in the Kountry Kids 4-H club for six years.

Favorite Quote: “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” Dr. Seuss

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory would be scoring my first and only soccer goal of my high school career as a defensive player.

Advice To Future Generations: My advice to future generations would to treat every moment like it’s your last because you never know when your final moments will happen.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments