ASHVILLE — In another cold and snowy Midwest evening, the Vikings took on the Braves in a Thursday night basketball showdown. The Logan Elm Braves would go on to defeat the Teays Valley Vikings in an 88-67 final game score.
After the junior varsity Braves defeated their Viking opponents in overtime, both varsity squads strolled out to Teays Valley’s home court for warmups. For the home team, this would be their last regular season game ahead of the post season brackets.
The evening game started fast for both teams who traded scoring blows throughout most of the first quarter. Around the 45-second mark in the first, and tied at 14 points, Braves No. 4 Isaac Ward took matters into his own hands — scoring a 3-point shot and putting his team ahead.
Shortly after, Braves’ No. 13 Gabe Chalfin would help extend that lead with a basket coming from inside the arc.
At the end of the first quarter of play, the Braves found themselves ahead of the Vikings 21-14.
Both teams showed tough physicality on Thursday night with a plethora of fouls calls being pointed at the Vikings and Braves. In a tightly competitive second quarter, both teams performed equally scoring 10 points each.
However, the Vikings still found themselves down score board after not recovering points misses in the prior quarter. At the end of the hard fought second quarter, the score would be 31-24 — Braves lead.
For the Braves, most points came from Ward, a senior guard, whose sharpshooting capabilities tallied up 19 points — all coming in the first quarter. From outside the arc, Ward stayed consistent scoring five 3-point field goals just in the first quarter. For the Vikings, most points for the squad came from No. 35 Camden Primmer who collected a total of nine points in the first half of play.
The third quarter would see much of the same competitiveness in previous quarters. Both teams stayed very physical as fans of both teams made their cases for why a foul should be called. At the end of the third, the Vikings and Braves scored 12 points for their teams.
Towards the final moments of the game, it became clear, given the margin, who the victor was going to be. Scoring 18 points to the Vikings’ 12, the Braves ran out the clock on offense — solidifying the victory in the process.
The final score of the Mid-State League matchup was 61-48 — Braves win. When it was all said and done, Ward collected a total of 37 points for the Braves.
Logan Elm 61, Teays Valley 48
Logan Elm 21 10 12 18 — 61
Teays Valley 14 10 12 12 — 48
LOGAN ELM
Jeremy Wietelmann 1 0-0 2, Isaac Ward 12 5-5 37, Braylen Baker 2 1-2 5, Jason Sailor 2 2-2 7, Gabe Chalfin 3 0-0 7, Tanner Holbert 1 0-0 3 TOTALS: 21 8-9 61; 3-pt field goals: 12
TEAYS VALLEY
Garrett Meddock 2 3-4 7, Luke Sachs 1 0-0 2, Peyton Weiler 3 2-2 9, Eli Burgett 5 0-1 10, Camden Primmer 5 0-1 11, Liam Sachs 3 3-4 9 TOTALS: 19 5-8 48; 3-pt field goals: 2