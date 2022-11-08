CIRCLEVILLE — The voters in Pickaway County have spoken and their next auditor will be Brad Washburn.
Washburn, a Republican, won nearly 70 percent of the Pickaway County popular vote with 13,361 (69.58 percent) to his Democrat opponent Marsha Few's 5,841 votes (30.42 percent).
The Harrison Township Fire and EMS levy, a replacement and increase levy, received 1,650 votes for (65.48 percent) to 870 votes against (34.52 percent.)
The Village of Williamsport EMS levy, a replacement and increase levy received 136 votes for (56.43 percent) to 105 (43.57 percent) votes against.
Madison Township Fire and EMS levy, a replacement levy, received 376 votes for (67.26 percent) to 183 votes against (32.74 percent.)
The Village of New Holland had mixed results. The Village's first cemetery renewal levy passed 107 votes for (54.59 percent) to 89 votes against (45.41 percent). The second cemetery levy passed 100 votes (51.02 percent) for to 96 votes against. (48.95 percent). The village's additional levy for current operating expenses was denied 118 votes against (60.2 percent) to 78 votes for (39.8 percent). The Village's additional police levy failed 125 votes against (64.77 percent) to 68 votes for (35.23 percent).
The Walnut Township Cemetery levy passed, receiving 764 votes for (57.14 percent) to 573 votes against (42.86 percent.) However, the townships bond issue for a new township building was denied by votes 911 votes against (69.02 percent) to 409 votes for (30.98 percent).
In other local issues, all five Sunday sales options including for the Eagles, Gant's Pizza and Pub, Main Street Pub, Manchester Hill Winery and Tavern 62 all passed with more than 60 percent of the vote going in favor of allowing.
In the race for U.S. Senator, JD Vance received 13,609 Pickaway County votes (70.78 percent) to Tim Ryan's 5,581 votes (29.03 percent).
In the race for U.S. Congressional District 2 Republican Brad Wenstrup received 15,150 votes (74.24 percent) to Democrat Samantha Meadows 49,09 votes (25.76 percent).
In statewide races, Pickaway County voters voted Republican in every race.
Republican Incumbents Mike DeWine and Jon Husted received 14,946 Pickaway County votes (77.56 percent) for Ohio Governor while the Democrat Challenges Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens received 4,191 votes (21.75 percent.)
In the race for Ohio Attorney General Republican Dave Yost, the incumbent, received 15,145 Pickaway County votes (78.35 percent) to Democrat Jeffery Crossman's 4,185 (21.65 percent).
In the race for Ohio Auditor of State Republican Keith Faber, the incumbent, received 14,562 Pickaway County votes (76.33 percent) to Democrat challenger Taylor Sappington's 4,516 (23.67 percent).
For Secretary of State Republican Incumbent Frank LaRose received 14,805 Pickaway County votes (76.93 percent) to Democrat Chelsea Clark's 4,269 votes (22.18 percent.)
For Ohio Treasurer of State Republican Incumbent Robert Sprague received 14,486 Pickaway County votes (75.96 percent) to Democrat Scott Schertzer's 4,584 votes (24.04 percent).
For Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, Republican Sharon Kennedy received 14,202 Pickaway County votes (74.04 percent) to Democrat Jennifer Brunner's 4,980 votes (25.96 percent).
For Justice to the Ohio Supreme Court, term commencing Jan 1., Republican Pat Fischer reived 14,334 Pickaway County votes (74.99 percent) to Democrat Terri Jamison's 4,781 votes (25.01).
For Justice to the Ohio Supreme Court, term commencing Jan 2., Republican Pat DeWine received 14,065 Pickaway County votes (73.78 percent) to Democrat Marilyn Zayas' 4,998 votes (26.22 percent.)
In Pickaway County, Issue 1 received 16,112 votes for (84.6 percent) to 2,934 votes no (15.4 percent). Issue 2 received 16,500 votes for (86.38 percent) to 2,601 votes against (13.62 percent.)
In total, 52.94 percent of Pickaway County registered voters casted a ballot either on Tuesday or via early voting with 19,498 votes cast.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Pickaway County Board of Elections later this month.