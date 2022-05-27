Memorial Day ahead, the Circleville Herald reached out for some wisdom about the meaning of the holiday from Mayor Don McIlroy, a Vietnam veteran.
With the hectic lives we lead today, it might be easy to think of Memorial Day as merely a three-day weekend.
It’s much more than that. It is a time for our nation to REFLECT – TO REMEMBER AND TO HONOR our service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice defending and supporting our great country.
We come together on Memorial Day to remember and honor those who have done their duty, and never asked for anything in return other than to be respected and remembered for doing their duty of protecting our freedom and way of life.
We must always remember that peace is a fragile thing that needs constant vigilance.
We owe these heroes a promise – a promise to maintain the peace by staying strong.
Memorial Day is an opportunity for Americans to pay homage to those who died serving our nation and acknowledge the immense debt we owe them and the families and loved ones left behind.
WE ARE ABLE TO BE HERE TODAY LARGELY THANKS TO THOSE WHO ARE NOT. WE MUST NEVER EVER FORGET.
TODAY, WE REMEMBER YOU AND WE ARE GRATEFUL TO YOU.
