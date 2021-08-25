CIRCLEVILLE — The Lady Braves and Lady Mustangs competed in a quad match at the Pickaway Country Club Tuesday which saw Westfall taking first place and Logan Elm in fourth.
The Lady Mustangs of Westfall, headed by Maddi Shoults, claimed first place in the quad match Tuesday totaling 174 as a team. Shoults was named the match’s best golfer after shooting for a low 36.
Contributing to the team’s first-place win included Emily Cook (43), Maddie Cook (43), Shyann Rogers (52), Marianna Packer (55) and Alexa Oney (57).
Taking second place were the Zane Trace Lady Pioneers who together put up 209 with RuiRui Zhang shooting a team low of 49.
Taking third place was Southeastern who as a team put up 219 with Grace Willett shooting a team low of 48.
The Lady Braves of Logan Elm took the last spot in the quad match tallying 232 as a team. Contributors included Ellie Kidd (62), Kelsey Whittington (59), Addison Lester (56), Mallory Stevens (64), McKenna Pack (55) and Rain Hoops (70).